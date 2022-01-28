$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
SE - Seating for 8 - Bluetooth
Location
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
151,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189295
- Stock #: UL-145
- VIN: 5FNRL5H3XGB504934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,295 KM
Vehicle Description
The Odyssey has charmed us for years with its unrivaled road manners, smooth powertrain, and spacious eight-seat interior, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Honda Odyssey is for sale today in Steinbach.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 151,295 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
Our Odyssey's trim level is SE. The sporty SE adds styling and performance features including 17-inch alloy wheels, 8 passenger seating, a 60/40 split third-row magic seat, removable front console, and many others. The SE includes all the features of the LX including dual-zone air conditioning, a backup camera, 7 speaker stereo, Bluetooth and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Seating For 8, Bluetooth, Folding Third Row Seat.
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Seating for 8
Folding Third Row Seat
