2016 Honda Odyssey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189295

8189295 Stock #: UL-145

UL-145 VIN: 5FNRL5H3XGB504934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,295 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Seating for 8 Folding Third Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.