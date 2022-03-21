$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
110,569KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8694623
- Stock #: 22084
- VIN: 5FNRL5H64GB507869
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 110,569 KM
Vehicle Description
The Odyssey has charmed us for years with its unrivaled road manners, smooth powertrain, and spacious eight-seat interior, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 110,569 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-L RES. For those looking for a higher level of luxury, the EX-L RES trim has many premium features including leather seats, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, forward collision warning, and many others. The EX-L also includes all the features from the EX-RES including DVD entertainment system, power sliding doors, tri-zone automatic climate control, 8 passenger seating, and many others.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $308.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.69% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
