2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
- Listing ID: 8710268
- Stock #: 16HYTU
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA4GG345852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with 150800kms. 2.0 liter Turbo 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Originally from British Columbia Heated and cooled front seats Blind spot monitoring HUGE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Heated steering wheel Power rear hatch Back up Camera Touch screen radio Adaptive Steering control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
