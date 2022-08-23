$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8981668
- Stock #: 100950
- VIN: 5XYZUDLAXGG327419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium with 144000km. 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. ACCIDENT FREE. Leather interior Command start Heated front/rear seats Heated steering wheel Back up camera Rear park aid Power lift gate Panoranic roof Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.