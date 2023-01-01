Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website <br> 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury. 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No collisions on record Heated front seats Heated rear seats Power rear hatch Back up Camera Panoramic Sunroof Dual climate control Leather seats Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

2016 Hyundai Tucson

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1701471146
  2. 1701471146
  3. 1701471146
  4. 1701471146
  5. 1701471146
  6. 1701471146
  7. 1701471146
  8. 1701471146
  9. 1701471146
  10. 1701471146
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA47GU091782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website

2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury. 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive.

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No collisions on record

Heated front seats
Heated rear seats
Power rear hatch
Back up Camera
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual climate control
Leather seats
Keyless entry and ignition

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Steinbach, MB
2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 181,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 114,000 KM $38,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 54,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson