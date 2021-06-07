Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

121,000 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7264106
  • Stock #: 16JECH
  • VIN: 1C4pjmds3gw186476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16JECH
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited with 121000kms. 3.2 liter V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No collisons on record. Command start Power rear hatch Heated and cooled front seats Heated steering wheel Back up Camera HUGE Panoramic sunroof Factory tow hitch Memory leather seats We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

204-371-6737

