2016 Jeep Cherokee

$26,997 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 2 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7438460

7438460 Stock #: F44WEX

F44WEX VIN: 1C4PJMDS3GW186476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 121,201 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.