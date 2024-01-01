$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website
2016 Jeep Grand Chreokee Laredo with 159000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba
Keyless entry and ignition
Dual climate control
Selectable drive modes
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Tow hitch
Power seat
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737