2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

118,000 KM

Details Description

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Limited

Limited

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8640380
  • Stock #: 16JELS
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2GC332001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 118000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record Command start Heated front and rear seats Back up Camera Heated steering wheel Leather seats Sunroof Power rear hatch We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

