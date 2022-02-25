Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Renegade

164,000 KM

Details Description

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8403177
  2. 8403177
  3. 8403177
  4. 8403177
  5. 8403177
  6. 8403177
  7. 8403177
  8. 8403177
  9. 8403177
  10. 8403177
  11. 8403177
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8403177
  • Stock #: 100851
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT1GPE11117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100851
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Jeep Renegade North with 164000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. Removable roof panels Back up camera Heated seats Heated steering wheel Factory command start 4WD Lock Terrain Selec Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2014 Infiniti QX80
 222,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 101,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 199,000 KM
$29,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory