2016 Jeep Wrangler

71,552 KM

Details Description

$26,635

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Sport ***RARE - 2 Door Manual w/Hard Top**

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

71,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9048700
  • Stock #: F4R6CE
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG4GL307910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 71,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD Black Clearcoat

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Quick Ord -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

