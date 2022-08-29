$26,635+ tax & licensing
$26,635
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport ***RARE - 2 Door Manual w/Hard Top**
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
71,552KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048700
- Stock #: F4R6CE
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG4GL307910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 71,552 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD Black Clearcoat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Quick Ord -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
