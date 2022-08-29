$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rio
LX+
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
87,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9151636
- Stock #: 22073A
- VIN: KNADM5A3XG6725069
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,950 KM
Vehicle Description
The Kia Rio prove you can have good fuel economy without feeling like you've had to sacrifice power. This 2016 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2016 Rio offers crisp handling, a stylish European design, plenty of interior features, and a very fuel-efficient powertrain. The Rio's excellent design, inside and out, is made up of high quality materials, user friendly dash layout and very comfortable seats, giving all occupants plenty of reason to like and love this amazing compact car. This hatchback has 87,950 kms. It's polar in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rio's trim level is LX+. The LX+ trim adds some extra comfort to this affordable Rio. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, air conditioning, heated front seats, steering wheel audio control, a trip computer, power windows, power door locks, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $171.54 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
