2016 Kia Sorento

79,000 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8314536
  • Stock #: 100833
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA55GG183197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Kia Sorento SX with 79000km. 3.3L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control 360 Camera Park aid Heated steering wheel Heated front/middle seats Cooled seats Dual climate control Power seats/memory driver seat Leather interior 7 seater Panoramic roof Bluetooth Navigation Power lift gate Keyless entry We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

