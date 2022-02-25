$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2016 Kia Sorento
3.3L SX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8314536
- Stock #: 100833
- VIN: 5XYPKDA55GG183197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Kia Sorento SX with 79000km. 3.3L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control 360 Camera Park aid Heated steering wheel Heated front/middle seats Cooled seats Dual climate control Power seats/memory driver seat Leather interior 7 seater Panoramic roof Bluetooth Navigation Power lift gate Keyless entry We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
