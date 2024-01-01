$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GX AWD at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDB79G0134612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # M24052A
- Mileage 165,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
