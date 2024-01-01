Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

165,135 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD at

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDB79G0134612

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # M24052A
  Mileage 165,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2016 Mazda CX-3