204-371-6737
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS with 139000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder AWD
Clean title and safetied. Excellent fuel economy and handling
Command start
Heated front seats
Sunroof
Blind spot monitoring
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
