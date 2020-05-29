Menu
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

2016 Mazda CX-5

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5118923
  • Stock #: 16MACX
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY3G0616036
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS with 139000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder AWD

Clean title and safetied. Excellent fuel economy and handling

Command start
Heated front seats
Sunroof
Blind spot monitoring
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Keyless entry and ignition

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.  Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

