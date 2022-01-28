Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

149,700 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8248671
  Stock #: 16MAGL
  VIN: JM3KE4DY3G0603303

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 149,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT with 149000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Locally-owned and serviced at Mazda dealer in Steinbach. No collisions on record Keyless entry and ignition Heated front seats Leather seats Blind spot monitoring Sunroof Back up Camera Selectable drive modes We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

