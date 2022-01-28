2016 Mazda CX-5

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8248671

8248671 Stock #: 16MAGL

16MAGL VIN: JM3KE4DY3G0603303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.