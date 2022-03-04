$21,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8576315
- Stock #: 16MAX5
- VIN: JM3KE4CY7G0634880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS with 177900kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba Leather seats Heated front seats Back up Camera Sunroof Blind spot monitoring Bluetooth Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3