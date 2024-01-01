Menu
<div>2016 Nissan Juke Nismo AWD , ONLY 68,KM, Heated Seats, keyless entry, Fresh Safety, Great fuel mileage, call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2016 Nissan Juke

68,121 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke

NISMO

2016 Nissan Juke

NISMO

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,121KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV9GT651761

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,121 KM

2016 Nissan Juke Nismo AWD , ONLY 68,KM, Heated Seats, keyless entry, Fresh Safety, Great fuel mileage, call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2016 Nissan Juke