2016 Nissan Rogue SL with 82000km. 2.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. 

 

Leather interior

Heated seats

Blind spot monitoring

Navigation

Back up camera

Panoramic roof

Power liftgate

Dual climate control

AWD Lock

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2016 Nissan Rogue

82,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SL | LOW KM | MB Owned | Leather | NAV

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL | LOW KM | MB Owned | Leather | NAV

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6GC790373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2016 Nissan Rogue SL with 82000km. 2.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. 

 

Leather interior

Heated seats

Blind spot monitoring

Navigation

Back up camera

Panoramic roof

Power liftgate

Dual climate control

AWD Lock

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Nissan Rogue