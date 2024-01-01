Menu
<div>2016 Nissan Sentra ONLY 110 KM, 4cyl ,at,a/c , command start, nice clean vehicle,Great  fuel mileage call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2016 Nissan Sentra

110,482 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra

S

2016 Nissan Sentra

S

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,482KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP4GL663722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,482 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Sentra ONLY 110 KM, 4cyl ,at,a/c , command start, nice clean vehicle,Great  fuel mileage call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2016 Nissan Sentra