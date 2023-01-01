Menu
2016 Ram 1500 ST Extended Cab 6FT Box with 138000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4X4 Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No major collisions on record 6 passenger seating A/C Aftermarket radio Selectable 4x4 Traction control Factory tow hitch Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. 

2016 RAM 1500

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

138,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT7GS178033

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 16RAST
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2016 Ram 1500 ST Extended Cab 6FT Box with 138000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4X4

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No major collisions on record

6 passenger seating
A/C
Aftermarket radio
Selectable 4x4
Traction control
Factory tow hitch
Cruise control

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

