$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 RAM 1500
ST
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
138,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT7GS178033
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 16RAST
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Ram 1500 ST Extended Cab 6FT Box with 138000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4X4
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No major collisions on record
6 passenger seating
A/C
Aftermarket radio
Selectable 4x4
Traction control
Factory tow hitch
Cruise control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2016 RAM 1500