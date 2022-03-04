Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

83,177 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

5DR CVT 2.0I W/LIMIT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

5DR CVT 2.0I W/LIMIT

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

  1. 8567591
  2. 8567591
  3. 8567591
  4. 8567591
  5. 8567591
  6. 8567591
  7. 8567591
  8. 8567591
  9. 8567591
  10. 8567591
  11. 8567591
  12. 8567591
  13. 8567591
  14. 8567591
  15. 8567591
  16. 8567591
  17. 8567591
  18. 8567591
  19. 8567591
  20. 8567591
  21. 8567591
  22. 8567591
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,177KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8567591
  • Stock #: UM-9
  • VIN: JF2GPALC6G8245176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UM-9
  • Mileage 83,177 KM

Vehicle Description

If you thought about an SUV but really just want a maneuverable small car with good gas mileage and all-wheel drive, this Subaru Crosstrek is all you need and nothing you don't. This 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today in Steinbach.

A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This SUV has 83,177 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Funk's Toyota

2016 Toyota Tundra 4...
 143,919 KM
$41,870 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra T...
 117,793 KM
$46,870 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 182,528 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-9808

Alternate Numbers
1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory