2016 Toyota Camry
LE
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
146,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8375589
- Stock #: UL-157
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK4GU205762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM GREY
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Edmunds.com says - With its recently improved cabin quality and handling, the 2016 Toyota Camry is a compelling and competitive midsize sedan. This 2016 Toyota Camry is for sale today in Steinbach.
With a wide, athletic stance the 2016 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road you're on! This sedan has 146,200 kms. It's phantom grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
Our Camry's trim level is LE. Standard features on our Camry LE include bluetooth connectivity, a 6.1 inch display screen, wireless audio streaming, 6 speaker audio system, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, USB audio input, 16 inch wheels, electronic stability control and a very useful back-up camera.
