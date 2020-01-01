Local, Trade-in, One Owner, Non-smoker, Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps!



The 2016 Toyota Corolla has a lot to offer if you're wanting reliable and efficient transportation. This 2016 Toyota Corolla is for sale today in Steinbach.



With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car.

It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This low mileage sedan has just 69105 kms. It's blue crush metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Corolla's trim level is S. Moving up to the Corolla S from the lower LE model will bring a number of excellent features. These include larger 16 inch wheels, a 6.1 inch display screen with bluetooth and a total of 6 speakers. You'll also receive front fog lamps, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and even a rear back up camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/









Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.