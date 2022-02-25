Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

209,000 KM

Details Description

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8414652
  • Stock #: 16TOLE
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5GC624166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16TOLE
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with 209000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. Great fuel economy Back up camera Heated seats Bluetooth Traction control A/C Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

