2016 Toyota Corolla
LE
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5GC624166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16TOLE
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with 209000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. Great fuel economy Back up camera Heated seats Bluetooth Traction control A/C Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
