Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!



Did you know that all 2016 Highlander's feature a standard backup camera to make backing in or backing out of tight parking spaces much easier? This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.



Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 48525 kms. It's beige in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Go wherever your imagination leads in this impressive Highlander XLE. It blends utility and style with contemporary features like an integrated AVN premium navigation system, a power sunroof, power liftgate and built in roof rack, front fog lamps, an 8 inch colour display screen, advanced voice recognition with bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats with leather and SofTex seat surfaces, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and Toyota's smart key system with push button start plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.





We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.



only GST & PST are extra if applicable. All vehicles are subject to availability based on priorsale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the saleof a vehicle and the update of the inventory.All pricing advertised is to be true but not guaranteed. Before purchasing this vehicle, it is your responsibility toaddress any and all differences between information on this website and the actual vehicle specificationsand/or any warranties offered prior to the sale of this vehicle. Vehicle data on this website is compiled frompublicly available sources believed by the publisher to be reliable; this data is subject to change withoutnotice.The publisher assumes no responsibility for errors and/or omissions in this data the compilation of this dataand makes no representations expressed or implied to any actual or prospective purchaser of the vehicle asto the condition of the vehicle, vehicle specifications, ownership, vehicle history, equipment/accessories, priceor warranties.All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain yourvehicle.Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation

Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.