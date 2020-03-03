57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
1-800-498-7806
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
The 2016 Toyota Highlander is seen as one of the best sport utilities available in North America. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 117,543 kms. It's beige in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
Our Highlander's trim level is LE. The Highlander LE offers style, comfort and convenience for your active family. It comes loaded with features like 18 inch aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, a 6.1 inch colour display screen, 6 speaker audio system, Bluetooth capability, air conditioning, a back-up camera, dual zone manual climate control and 8 standard air bags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
