Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2016 Toyota Tacoma SR Access Cab with  142000kms. 2.7 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. RARE DRIVETRAIN CONFIGURATION. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record </p><p> </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Touch screen radio </p><p>Cruise control </p><p>A/C</p><p>4 Seater</p><p>USB input</p><p>Steering wheel audio controls </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2016 Toyota Tacoma

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1708620257
  2. 1708620257
  3. 1708620257
  4. 1708620256
  5. 1708620257
  6. 1708620257
  7. 1708620256
  8. 1708620256
  9. 1708620257
  10. 1708620257
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFRX5GN5GX058656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 16TASR
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2016 Toyota Tacoma SR Access Cab with  142000kms. 2.7 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. RARE DRIVETRAIN CONFIGURATION. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record 

 

Back up Camera 

Touch screen radio 

Cruise control 

A/C

4 Seater

USB input

Steering wheel audio controls 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 142,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Kia Soul EX+ 76,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 152,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tacoma