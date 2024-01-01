$23,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 16TASR
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR Access Cab with 142000kms. 2.7 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. RARE DRIVETRAIN CONFIGURATION. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Cruise control
A/C
4 Seater
USB input
Steering wheel audio controls
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
