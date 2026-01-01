$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Tundra
SR5 | Back Up Camera | Navigation
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101880
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 with 230000km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied.
Aftermarket command start
Aftermarket wheels
Navigation
Back up camera
Selectable 4x4
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737