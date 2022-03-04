Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

70,135 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  8564258
  2. 8564258
  3. 8564258
  4. 8564258
  5. 8564258
  6. 8564258
  7. 8564258
  8. 8564258
  9. 8564258
  10. 8564258
  11. 8564258
  12. 8564258
  13. 8564258
  14. 8564258
  15. 8564258
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8564258
  Stock #: M22031A
  VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW084272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

