$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M
70,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8564258
- Stock #: M22031A
- VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW084272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
