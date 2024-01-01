Menu
Jet Black

2017 BMW X3

122,192 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,192KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C54H0T10650

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M24101A
  • Mileage 122,192 KM

Jet Black

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
8 speed automatic

2017 BMW X3