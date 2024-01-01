$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave
AWD Leather
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
Used
158,213KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVBKD8HJ272017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 158,213 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 3.6L Di, 288 HP (llt) - Gas (W/1SL), Ebony Twilight (MET)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
