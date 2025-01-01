Menu
V6 3.6L Di, 288 HP (llt) - Gas (W/1SL), Ebony Twilight (MET)

2017 Buick Enclave

158,213 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave

AWD Leather

12151836

2017 Buick Enclave

AWD Leather

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,213KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVBKD8HJ272017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,213 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.6L Di, 288 HP (llt) - Gas (W/1SL), Ebony Twilight (MET)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

