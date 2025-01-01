$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
Premium I-MB OWNED-LEATHER-HTD SEATS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101752
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Buick Envision Premium | with 123000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. ORIGINALLY A LEASE
Command start
Heated front and rear seats
Huge Panoramic sunroof
Memory seats
Tri climate control
Back up Camera
Forward collision warning
Leather seats
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737