2017 Buick Envision Premium | with 123000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. ORIGINALLY A LEASE

Command start 
Heated front and rear seats 
Huge Panoramic sunroof 
Memory seats 
Tri climate control 
Back up Camera 
Forward collision warning 
Leather seats 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2017 Buick Envision

123,000 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Envision

Premium I-MB OWNED-LEATHER-HTD SEATS

2017 Buick Envision

Premium I-MB OWNED-LEATHER-HTD SEATS

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
VIN LRBFXESX7HD123567

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101752
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

 Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Buick Envision Premium | with 123000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. ORIGINALLY A LEASE

 

Command start 

Heated front and rear seats 

Huge Panoramic sunroof 

Memory seats 

Tri climate control 

Back up Camera 

Forward collision warning 

Leather seats 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Buick Envision