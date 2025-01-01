Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with 196000kms. 1.4 liter 4 cylinder </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No collisions on Record</p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Power driver seat </p><p>Selectable shift </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Cruise control </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

196,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM9H7105851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17CHLT
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with 196000kms. 1.4 liter 4 cylinder 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No collisions on Record

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Back up Camera 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Power driver seat 

Selectable shift 

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Chevrolet Cruze