2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373841
  • Stock #: 17CHEQ
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK8H6174911
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 93000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder AWD

Clean title and safetied. Excellent fuel economy. Runs and drives great

Command start
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Power front seats


We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

