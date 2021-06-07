2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7282610

7282610 Stock #: 17CHEI

17CHEI VIN: 2GNFLFEK8H6265550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.