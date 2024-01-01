Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab with 166000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. One owner. Manitoba vehicle. No major accidents 

Brand new aftermarket tires/Rims 
Command start 
Heated and cooled front seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Forward collision warning 
Lane departure warning 
Leather seats
Sunroof 
Wireless charging 
Dual climate control 
Memory seats 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKTECXHG324192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17CHSI
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab with 166000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. One owner. Manitoba vehicle. No major accidents 

 

Brand new aftermarket tires/Rims 

Command start 

Heated and cooled front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Forward collision warning 

Lane departure warning 

Leather seats

Sunroof 

Wireless charging 

Dual climate control 

Memory seats 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500