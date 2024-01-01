$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17CHSI
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab with 166000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. One owner. Manitoba vehicle. No major accidents
Brand new aftermarket tires/Rims
Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated steering wheel
Forward collision warning
Lane departure warning
Leather seats
Sunroof
Wireless charging
Dual climate control
Memory seats
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
