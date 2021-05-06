2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$37,997 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7123069

7123069 Stock #: F41ETV

F41ETV VIN: 3GCUKREC3HG153191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 69,538 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.