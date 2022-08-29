$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Location
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
174,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9303466
- VIN: 1GNKVFEDXHJ348622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 174,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS with 174000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record
8 passenger seating
Back up Camera
A/C
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Touch screen radio
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
