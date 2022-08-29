Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

174,200 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1668809645
  2. 1668809645
  3. 1668809645
  4. 1668809645
  5. 1668809645
  6. 1668809646
  7. 1668809646
  8. 1668809647
  9. 1668809645
  10. 1668809646
  11. 1668809646
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303466
  • Stock #: 17CHLS
  • VIN: 1GNKVFEDXHJ348622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 17CHLS
  • Mileage 174,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS with 174000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record

8 passenger seating
Back up Camera
A/C
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Touch screen radio

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2017 Kia Sorento EX+...
 119,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
 169,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tundra SR5
 219,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory