$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT1
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT1
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJPSB6HL281650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17TRAX
- Mileage 147,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT with 147000km. 1.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safety. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.
Command startApple CarPlay/Android AutoBack up cameraTraction controlA/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT with 147000km. 1.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safety. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.
Command startApple CarPlay/Android AutoBack up cameraTraction controlA/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT1 147,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 91,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 179,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2017 Chevrolet Trax