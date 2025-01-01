$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler 300
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chrysler 300 S with 137000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, Saskatchewan vehicle.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated seats
Powered seats
Dual climate control
Back up camera
Beats speakers
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask
for sales.
Vehicle Features
