Menu
Account
Sign In
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus with 139000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. </div><div><br></div><div>Command start</div><div>Leather interior</div><div>Heated steering wheel</div><div>Heated front and middle seats</div><div>Power seats</div><div>Tri climate control</div><div>Blind spot monitoring</div><div>Rear DVD player</div><div>Power sliding doors</div><div>Power hatch</div><div>Back up camera</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1718662133
  2. 1718662133
  3. 1718662133
  4. 1718662133
  5. 1718662133
  6. 1718662133
  7. 1718662133
  8. 1718662133
  9. 1718662133
  10. 1718662133
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1EG3HR647665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101421
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus with 139000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 
Command startLeather interiorHeated steering wheelHeated front and middle seatsPower seatsTri climate controlBlind spot monitoringRear DVD playerPower sliding doorsPower hatchBack up camera
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Toyota Sienna 116,000 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 119,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 137,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica