Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with only 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Steinbach area. No major collisions on record </p><p> </p><p>Rear DVD player </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Tri climate control </p><p>Touch screen radio </p><p>Stow N Go seats</p><p>Cruise control </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1725049405
  2. 1725049403
  3. 1725049405
  4. 1725049404
  5. 1725049405
  6. 1725049404
  7. 1725049405
  8. 1725049404
  9. 1725049405
  10. 1725049404
  11. 1725049404
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBG1HR556964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with only 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Steinbach area. No major collisions on record 

 

Rear DVD player 

Back up Camera 

Heated front seats 

Tri climate control 

Touch screen radio 

Stow N Go seats

Cruise control 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 77,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford Explorer 113,000 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Toyota Corolla iM 87,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan