$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 3 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8526035

8526035 Stock #: 17DOGR

17DOGR VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR809216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17DOGR

Mileage 121,350 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.