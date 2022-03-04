$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8526035
- Stock #: 17DOGR
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR809216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17DOGR
- Mileage 121,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us house. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with 121350kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. One owner! No accidents on record!! Rear DVD player Tri climate control Back up Camera Stow 'N Go seating A/C Cruise control Traction control Eco Mode We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
