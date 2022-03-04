Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,350 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8526035
  2. 8526035
  3. 8526035
  4. 8526035
  5. 8526035
  6. 8526035
  7. 8526035
  8. 8526035
  9. 8526035
  10. 8526035
  11. 8526035
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,350KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526035
  • Stock #: 17DOGR
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR809216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17DOGR
  • Mileage 121,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us house. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with 121350kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. One owner! No accidents on record!! Rear DVD player Tri climate control Back up Camera Stow 'N Go seating A/C Cruise control Traction control Eco Mode We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2014 GMC Acadia Denali
 176,000 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 105,000 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sequoia ...
 253,400 KM
$34,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory