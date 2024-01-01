Menu
2017 Dodge Journey CVP with 129000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS. ONE OWNER. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA Touch screen radio Dual climate control Keyless entry and ignition A/C Traction control Power locks Power windows We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.  

2017 Dodge Journey

0 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB5HT604534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2017 Dodge Journey CVP with 129000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS. ONE OWNER. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA

Touch screen radio
Dual climate control
Keyless entry and ignition
A/C
Traction control
Power locks
Power windows

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Dodge Journey