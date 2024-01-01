$16,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB5HT604534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Dodge Journey CVP with 129000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS. ONE OWNER. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA
Touch screen radio
Dual climate control
Keyless entry and ignition
A/C
Traction control
Power locks
Power windows
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
