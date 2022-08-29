$37,984+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Ram
SPORT NAV | SUNROOF
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
102,090KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205720
- Stock #: F4TMJE
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT0HS672139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 102,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 738 kilometers below market average!
2017 Ram 1500 Sport HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Navigation, Power Sunroof, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4in. Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w Subwoofer, A C w Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w Turn Signals, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w Bluetooth, High-Back Seats, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w Push Start, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w USB & Aux Input Jack, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w 8.4in. Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Premium Group, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voltmeter.
VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present.
Dealer permit #0610
#28
