Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Ford Escape Se , AWD , ONLY 151,KM, New Tires , Heated Seats, No Rust , Fresh Safety, Great Fuel Mileage, call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2017 Ford Escape

151,932 MI

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1721242789
  2. 1721242789
  3. 1721242789
  4. 1721242789
  5. 1721242789
  6. 1721242789
  7. 1721242789
  8. 1721242789
  9. 1721242789
  10. 1721242789
  11. 1721242789
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,932MI
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD9HUC16024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,932 MI

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape Se , AWD , ONLY 151,KM, New Tires , Heated Seats, No Rust , Fresh Safety, Great Fuel Mileage, call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford Escape SE 151,932 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 93,124 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 1972 Chevrolet C 10 for sale in Steinbach, MB
1972 Chevrolet C 10 14,000 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape