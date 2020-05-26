Menu
Account
Sign In
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fairway Ford

204-326-3412

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

  1. 5037570
  2. 5037570
  3. 5037570
  4. 5037570
  5. 5037570
  6. 5037570
  7. 5037570
  8. 5037570
  9. 5037570
  10. 5037570
  11. 5037570
  12. 5037570
  13. 5037570
  14. 5037570
  15. 5037570
  16. 5037570
  17. 5037570
  18. 5037570
  19. 5037570
  20. 5037570
  21. 5037570
  22. 5037570
  23. 5037570
  24. 5037570
  25. 5037570
  26. 5037570
  27. 5037570
  28. 5037570
  29. 5037570
  30. 5037570
  31. 5037570
  32. 5037570
  33. 5037570
  34. 5037570
  35. 5037570
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,670KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5037570
  • Stock #: N19348A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD2HUB24690
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.


Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 74,670 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD2HUB24690.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairway Ford

2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 189,654 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Lari...
 210,511 KM
$17,699 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 44,000 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-3412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory