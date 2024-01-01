$27,996+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab 6.5' Box. 3.5 liter Twin Turbo V6 4x4 with only 118000kms
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record.
6 passenger
Bluetooth
Cruise control
A/C
Selectable 4x4
Selectable drive modes
USB input
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
