2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab 6.5' Box. 3.5 liter Twin Turbo V6 4x4 with only 118000kms

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record.

6 passenger 
Bluetooth 
Cruise control 
A/C
Selectable 4x4 
Selectable drive modes
USB input 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.

2017 Ford F-150

118,000 KM

$27,996

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EG9HFC39363

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab 6.5' Box. 3.5 liter Twin Turbo V6 4x4 with only 118000kms

 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record.

 

6 passenger 

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

A/C

Selectable 4x4 

Selectable drive modes

USB input 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

